The Washington Post

ROSA WASHINGTON

Service Information
John T Rhines Funeral Home Inc
3005 12Th St Ne
Washington, DC
20017
(202)-529-4300
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
12th and Monroe St. NE
Washington, DC
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
12th and Monroe St. NE
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
ROSA T. WASHINGTON  

Passed away on September 28, 2019. Beloved wife of John H. Washington II; mother of John III (deceased), Andre and Paula Alexander; grandmother to Ke'shawn and X'avier Alexander and Kevin White; sister of Harris and Robert Taylor and other sibling (deceased). She is also survived by son-in-law Percy Alexander; sister-in-law Rita Stoves, Shirley (Wendell) Venerable and brother-in-law Martin Washington; and a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 12th and Monroe St. NE, Washington, DC. The viewing will be held between 9 to 10 a.m., followed by Mass at 10 a.m. The Interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery in DC. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to .
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 10, 2019
