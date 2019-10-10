

ROSA T. WASHINGTON



Passed away on September 28, 2019. Beloved wife of John H. Washington II; mother of John III (deceased), Andre and Paula Alexander; grandmother to Ke'shawn and X'avier Alexander and Kevin White; sister of Harris and Robert Taylor and other sibling (deceased). She is also survived by son-in-law Percy Alexander; sister-in-law Rita Stoves, Shirley (Wendell) Venerable and brother-in-law Martin Washington; and a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 12th and Monroe St. NE, Washington, DC. The viewing will be held between 9 to 10 a.m., followed by Mass at 10 a.m. The Interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery in DC. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to .