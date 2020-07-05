ROSA YOUNG

ROSA ESTHER YOUNG
On Sunday, June 28, 2020, Rosa E. Young died at the age of 95 in Annandale, VA. Rosa was born in Juana Diaz, Puerto Rico, on December 18, 1924; she moved to New York City in 1938, and during World War II, supported the war effort by sewing signal flags and dancing with the USO. In 1947, she met and married a young Sergeant, Robert S. Young, and spent the next 35 years traveling the world as a devoted Army wife. Rosa loved to spend her days on the golf course and at slot machines, but most of all, she loved to spend them surrounded by people. After Robert passed in 2015, she remained active, easily recognized by friends and neighbors as she strolled through Annandale with her hat and walker. Rosa is survived by her son, Steve Young; daughter and son-in-law, Theresa and Plaudy Meadows; and granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Olivia and Byron Hadfield. Viewing will be held for family and friends at Demaine Funeral Home, 5308 Backlick Road, Springfield, VA on Thursday, July 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Services will be held at St. Michaels Catholic Church, 7401 St. Michaels Lane, Annandale, VA on Friday, July 10 at 10 a.m. Rosa will be interred alongside her late husband of 68 years, BG Young, at Arlington National Cemetery at a date yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer's Association
.