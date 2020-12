Or Copy this URL to Share

Rosalia Elizabeth Cross-Howard

Passed on November 27, 2020. Survived by children, Sharon (Larry lll), Avery (Tyrese) and Erica (Dalvin) other relatives and friends. Services 10 a.m. December 8, at Beracah Baptist Church, 940 Owens Road, Oxon Hill, MD 20745. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.



