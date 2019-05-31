ROSALIE FANNING GRESH
(Age 89)
On Monday, May 27, 2019, suddenly but peacefully at her home in Rockville, MD. Beloved wife for over 61 years of John Gresh Jr.; loving mother of John (Carolyn) Gresh, of Potomac, MD, Robert (Lesslie) Gresh, of Berkeley Springs, WV, and Daniel (Margaret McMahon) Gresh, of Rockville, MD, and grandmother of Theodore, Madeline, Nicholas and Christopher Gresh. Also survived by 37 nieces and nephews. Predeceased by three older brothers, Thomas, John and Raymond Fanning and their spouses, and five older sisters, Mary Woodward, Kathleen Farnsworth, Eileen Aukward, Annie West and Teresa Jackson and their spouses, and seven nieces and nephews. Proudly born and raised in Washington, DC, as the daughter of Irish immigrant parents, the late Thomas Fanning and Annie Garry Fanning. After graduating from the Sacred Heart Academy, she worked for 10 years at the DC Register of Wills, then raised her family in Rockville, returning to work in 1977, working as a librarian at the FDA Medical Library in Rockville, retiring in 1984. By her devotion and example, she was a source of great faith and unconditional love, with the gift of "gab" and a source of good Irish "craic." Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Sunday, June 2, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Shrine of St. Jude, 12701 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, MD, on Monday, June 3, at 10:30 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Reception immediately following Interment at Shrine of St. Jude. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Washington at www.catholiccharitiesdc.org