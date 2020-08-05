1/
Rosalie Kolker
ROSALIE KOLKER  
On August 3, 2020, Rosalie Kolker passed away peacefully at the age of 91. Beloved wife of Irvin Kolker, (deceased); loving mother of Lisa Kolker Max, Michael Kolker and Julie Polsky (deceased). Grandmother to Rachel Kolker Max, Laura Kolker Max, Jessica Harris and Jaclyn Polsky and great-grandmother to Anna Juliet Harris. Born in Portsmouth, VA in 1929, Rosalie spent her childhood years in Virginia and California before moving to Washington, DC as a teenager. She met her husband Irvin on a New Year's Eve blind date. They were happily married for 67 years. Rosalie dealt with a number of serious health challenges over the years but she never lost her sense of humor, her zest for life and her love and devotion to her friends and family. She was determined to live every day to the fullest and she did so.  Because of the current pandemic, there will only be a small graveside funeral. In lieu of flowers, please send your most generous contributions to JSSA hospice in her honor.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 5, 2020.
