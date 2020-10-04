1/
ROSALIE PASCALE
Rosalie Pascale  August 26, 1935 - February 14,2020  
In a letter to her children, Rosalie Pascale let us know that "although it took a long time to get here, I finally learned to fully appreciate life." She put the needs of others first so much so that she felt life really began at age 52. Rosalie dabbled in meditation, writing, travel, Irish music and dance, gardening, hiking and trail maintenance, a writers group and the Academy of Lifelong Learning. Her final chapter landed her in a group of like-minded seniors who were outraged by today's political and environmental crises. She gave generously of her time and limited money to do her part to address the issues she cared about. She "marched for our lives" after the Stoneman Douglas shootings, and participated in the Women's Marches and others in DC. Her final protests led her to the Capitol to support the efforts of Jane Fonda's Fire Drill Fridays even while undergoing difficult chemo treatment. Survived by two sisters, Catherine (the oldest) and Peggy (the youngest) and her children (Mike, Judy, Jo and Rita and their families), her last wishes were that we "have a few laughs" and plant some spring flowers. She will be missed by us all. A celebration of life is still pending due to the pandemic. If inspired, please consider giving in her memory to any environmental non-profit."

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 4, 2020.
