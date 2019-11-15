Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROSALIE RYAN TRAINOR. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



On November 7, 2019, at home on Capitol Hill, went home to meet her maker. Beloved wife of the late James J. Trainor; dear mother of Henry E. (Ed) Ryan and Timothy A. Ryan (deceased); daughter of Edis and Lucy (Wise) Miller; and sister of Maxine Richardson of Livingston Parish, LA; step-mother to Cathleen (Con Lehane), Kevin (Julie Freshman) and James (Caroline Nutley) Trainor; grandmother to Matthew and Jared Ryan; Paddy and Jim Lehane; Claire and Serena Trainor, and Charlie Trainor; and mother and grandmother to many that lost their mothers and grandmothers too early in life, her nephew and niece Stacy and Greg Richardson On November 7, 2019, at home on Capitol Hill, went home to meet her maker. Beloved wife of the late James J. Trainor; dear mother of Henry E. (Ed) Ryan and Timothy A. Ryan (deceased); daughter of Edis and Lucy (Wise) Miller; and sister of Maxine Richardson of Livingston Parish, LA; step-mother to Cathleen (Con Lehane), Kevin (Julie Freshman) and James (Caroline Nutley) Trainor; grandmother to Matthew and Jared Ryan; Paddy and Jim Lehane; Claire and Serena Trainor, and Charlie Trainor; and mother and grandmother to many that lost their mothers and grandmothers too early in life, her nephew and niece Stacy and Greg Richardson Smith , and their children, Eric, Kristen, Elizabeth, Jesse and Orion, her niece Ellen Cosgrove and her daughter Maryanne, and many others. She gave her love, and of herself, fully. A life-long civil servant, Rosalie began her work in her home state of Louisiana, working in Livingston Parish, and then with The State of Louisiana. As the agency began to move into the computer age, she showed an early and immediate aptitude for it, and began her lifelong role in departmental systems automation. When the State of Texas began implementing their system, they came to Baton Rouge to see what they had built. Through that process they asked her to join them in Austin to help them build their new systems there. It was while in Austin that she began to work with Federal Offices, and made her way to Washington, where she oversaw the development and implementation of state systems in the SE and SW regions of the country. She then went on to the Office of the Secretary where she oversaw Child Support Systems across the entire country. She retired in 1992 from the US Government, consulting for Lockheed Martin subsequent to her retirement from civil service. She was a champion of, and advocate for, women in the workplace. Leading by example in that area every day, encouraging those who worked with her in that cause in all ways she could. Born in Louisiana, Rosalie always enjoyed life, people and having a good time; helping all those around her to do the same. She loved life on Capitol Hill, and politics, and was a life-long supporter of the Democratic Party. She and her late husband Jim were always amazingly gracious hosts to all that came, and there were many, to their homes in Washington, and to their place at the Shore in Sea Isle City New Jersey, where many parties, get togethers and family times were shared. They were an amazing team, and loved each other dearly. Rosalie touched many lives through the years and knew and enjoyed people from all walks of life. She will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her. Memorial Services will be held at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 301 A Street SE, Washington DC 20003, Saturday, November 23 at 11 a.m. with reception in St. Mark's Baxter Hall immediately thereafter. Interment to follow at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Those wishing to send flowers may direct them to St. Mark's, or in Lieu of Flowers, donations in memoriam to St. Mark's Episcopal Church or to Emily's List, her favorite PAC.

