

ROSALIE SAVINI (Age 97)



Rosalie Savini passed away at her home in Alexandria, Virginia on August 13, 2019. Rosalie was born on Grand Avenue in Chicago, Illinois on November 27, 1921. She graduated from Steinmetz High School in Chicago and worked for Honeywell in the graphic arts department for nine years. She loved working and commented at age 97 that she wished she could still go to work every day.

Rosalie resided in Alexandria, Virginia for the last 18 years. She lived every day of her life, including her last, fully engaged in her community and with deep appreciation for her blessings and talents. She pursued her passion for watercolor painting her entire life, touching the lives of innumerable family members, friends, and fellow art students with her beautiful art and providing inspiration to all who knew her. She firmly believed that her talent was "a gift from God" and enabled her to live such a long, healthy, and fulfilling life. She also enjoyed swimming, reading, doing crossword puzzles, and playing cards.

Rosalie's husband of 31 years, John Savini, predeceased her in 1973. She is survived by three children (June Bruns, John Savini, and Teri Culbertson); eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Alexandria, Virginia and made many wonderful and lasting friendships through the church's senior community "Golden Group."

A Memorial Service will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1801 Russell Road, Alexandria, Virginia on October 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Senior Services of Alexandria by sending a check to their office at 206 N. Washington St., Suite 301, Alexandria, VA 22314 or by donating online to seniorservicesalex.org . Donations made in Rosalie's memory will be earmarked for Senior Services' Creative Connections art program.