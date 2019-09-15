Rosalind Sawyer Springsteen
Who died last Friday, September 6, 2019 at the age of 92. She was born in Chicago, IL, on October 2, 1926, grew up in Ann Arbor, MI, graduated from National Cathedral School in Washington, DC (Class of 1944) and Oberlin College in Oberlin, OH (Class of 1948) and received a Master's Degree in Economics from the University of Michigan
in Ann Arbor in 1949. She worked for the Ford Motor Company in New York, NY in 1950 and the US Department of State from 1950-58. She later taught at the Holton-Arms School for Girls from 1970-78 and was an economics editor for the US Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics from 1978-90 and managing editor for the Journal of Economic Education from 1990 until her retirement in 2009. She was married to George Stoney Springsteen, Jr., who predeceased her in 1993. A devoted wife, mother and friend, she was also an avid gardener, turning her Bethesda garden into a bucolic oasis. In 2006, she moved to Ingleside at Rock Creek, where she resided until her death. She is immediately survived by her son, George Sawyer Springsteen, her daughter-in-law, Jessica Aspinwall Springsteen, her daughter, Martha Louise Springsteen, and five grandchildren, Nicholas, Lucas, Geordie, Michael and Drew. A funeral service will be held on September 29, 2019 at 3 p.m. at The Little Sanctuary, St. Albans School, Washington, DC 20016.