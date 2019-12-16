

Rosalind Schrott Kay "Rozzie"



On Saturday, December 14, 2019, Rosalind (Rozzie) Schrott Kay, of North Bethesda, Maryland, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family, with her beloved husband, Marvin, of 60 years, by her side.

Loving mother of Suzanne (Josh) Schonfeld and Andrea "Obbie" Kay. Cherished grandmother of David, Brian and Aaron Schonfeld. Sister of Elaine Betcher (Bill, z"l) and Norman Schrott, z"l (Helene). Loving aunt and great aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 17 10:30 a.m. at B'nai Israel Congregation, 6301 Montrose Road, Rockville, MD. Interment will follow at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park, Clarksburg, MD. Following services, The family will be receiving visitors at the Kay residence with minyan at 7:30 p.m. Family will have minyan at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday