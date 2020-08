Or Copy this URL to Share

ROSALIND M. KEMP

Our beloved lovely daughter entered into eternal rest on July 18, 2020. Survived parents, Floyd and Catherine Johnson; a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation on Thursday, August 6 from 12:30 p.m. until time of service at 1:30 p.m. at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Rd., Hyattsville, MD.



