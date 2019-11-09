

ROSAMOND PATRICIA MEEHAN HAYES



Died peacefully at her home in Alexandria, Virginia on November 1, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Carroll William Hayes for 62 years. Rosamond is survived by her loving sons, Carroll William "Bill" Hayes, Jr. and daughter-in-law Christine Conway-Hayes of Kingston, MA., Mark Charles Hayes and daughter-in-law Gail Yorty Hayes of Falls Church, VA., and John Thomas "Tim" Hayes and daughter-in-law Julie Hayes of Fairfax, Virginia. She is also survived by her grandchildren Andrew Conway and his wife Lydia of Charlestown, MA, Daniel Hayes of Atlanta, GA, Andrew Hayes of Cincinnati, OH, Taylor Hayes of Raleigh, NC, Katie Hayes of Arlington, VA and Jenna Hayes of Fairfax, VA. Additionally, Rosamond is survived by brother-in-law Wayne M. Weisner, M.D., and sisters-in-law Mary Hayes Johansen and Elizabeth A. Hayes and numerous nephews, nieces and grand nephews and nieces.

A Requiem Mass will be held at 12 Noon, on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Queen of Apostles Catholic Church, 4329 Sano Street, Alexandria, Virginia 22312. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery will be at a later date.