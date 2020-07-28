1/1
Rosaria Payne
1938 - 2020
Rosaria Hiers-Payne "Sara"  
Rosaria "Sara" Bonanno Hiers-Payne passed away July 20, 2020, peacefully with her daughters at her side, after a two year battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born in Washington, DC on November 23, 1938 to the late Antonio and Providenza Bonanno, sister of the late Antonio "Tony" Bonanno, wife of the late Dr. Jack D. Hiers and wife of the late Oscar W Payne, grandmother of the late William Arrowood. She is survived by her daughters, Toni (Ronnie) Silber, Dr. Bonnie Hiers-Quattrone, step-children Julie Arrowood, and Kevin Payne; five grandchildren, Dane Silber, Nicole Quattrone, Joseph Quattrone, Jared Silber, and Sammy Silber; her brother, Placido "Ted" (Maggie); and sister-in-law, Lynda Bonanno and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society. For funeral arrangements, please visit and sign family guestbook at:www.hinesrinaldifuneralhome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
