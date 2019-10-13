

Rosario Salvador Blakely

"Rosie"



Surrounded by her family, Rosie passed away on October 3, 2019, in Arlington, VA.

Rosie's parents were Amos and Lynn Salvador. She was born on October 8, 1958 in Venezuela where her father was a petroleum geologist. After moving to Houston, TX at age seven, she graduated from high school at The Kinkaid School in 1976. Rosie received her bachelor's and master's degrees from University of Texas at Austin.

Rosie was a good neighbor who valued her friendships, old and new. She never met an animal she didn't love and she enjoyed art, books, and a good conversation. Rosie will be missed by all who had the opportunity to know and love her.

Rosie is survived by husband, Paul Blakely; daughter, Claire Blakely; and brother, Phillip Salvador. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Michael Salvador.

Friends are invited to a celebration of her life at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Knights of Columbus, 5115 Little Falls Rd, Arlington, VA 22207.