Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROSARIO BUENO.



Rosario Brigida Bueno

(née Casañas)



Passed away, surrounded by her loving family and closest friends, on March 14, 2019, after a brief illness. She is survived by her husband, Alberto C. Bueno; four children, Rev. Alberto F. Bueno, TOR, Eduardo A. Bueno (wife, Venetta), Maria J. Bueno-Minnick (husband, Woodrow), Rafael A. Bueno (spouse, Milton); four grandchildren, Carlos E. Cervantes, Jr. (wife, Pamela), Nathaniel E. Bueno, Maria Cristina Fuster (husband, Eli), and Kevin A. Bueno.

Rosario was born in Havana, Cuba, in February 1933, youngest daughter of Ismael Casañas and Aurelia (Llillï¿½ï¿½) Castro. In 1962, she emigrated to Miami, Florida, with her two children, followed shortly by her husband. Her daughter was born in Miami and, over the following years, they moved to Northern Virginia, where her youngest son was born.

Establishing their life as members of their community, she worked for Fairfax County Public Schools, until she retired in the nineties. She built a strong community of deep, life-long friendships, known affectionately as "Las Muchachitas,' drawing from her Catholic faith and commitment, as an avid participant in the Cursillos de Cristiandad, first in the Archdiocese of Washington, DC, and then expanding into Northern Virginia.

A staunch advocate for pro-life, she was a volunteer for many years at HOPE in Northern Virginia, helping many at-risk women. As a matriarch, Rosario was a devoted wife, mother and friend. She loved being a grandmother most of all. The Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 21, 2019, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 750 Peachtree Street, Herndon, VA 20170, with burial to follow at Fairfax Memorial Park, 9900 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA 22032. It is Rosario's wish that this be a celebration of her life, therefore the attire should be colors other than black. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to HOPE in Northern Virginia, Inc.