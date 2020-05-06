The Washington Post

ROSCOE BROWN Jr.

Roscoe Brown Jr. (Age 75)  

Roscoe "Coco" Brown died peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020, at his home in Seat Pleasant, MD. Roscoe leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 50 years, Paula Brown; and his children, Nkosi Brown (Lashawn) and Kamal Brown. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Chelsea Brown, Idreama Brown, Javon Brown and DeAmauri Brown; brothers Wayne Brown and Eric West (Arnetta); sisters Nailah Jones and Jeanette Jackson; relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Kofi Brown.
A private ceremony will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at National Harmony Memorial Park in Hyattsville, MD. Services by Hunt Funeral Home.
Published in The Washington Post on May 6, 2020
