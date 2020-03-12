Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROSE BELMONT. View Sign Service Information Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care, Inc. 1091 Rockville Pike Rockville , MD 20852 (301)-340-1400 Send Flowers Notice

BELMONT ROSE BELMONT Is there somebody who loved you into existence? Someone who loved you so much that you became the person you are today? Someone who taught you how to live? Who accepted you exactly as you were? Who helped mold you into someone special and gave you the foundation of self-confidence and self-esteem that you would not have had if she had not been in your life? Who served as a role model to be emulated? The answer to all that of course, is yes. And that person was Rose Belmont. Although we're all not perfect, her family has been favorably altered forever by her generosity, warmth, understanding and love. She will be deeply missed, and forever loved. Rose was born on January 25, 1925, in Washington, DC. She grew up with her family in SW and NE Washington, DC. She contracted scarlet fever and rheumatic fever as a child and was very sick and bedridden for a time. Her mother Sarah died in 1934. Her father Benjamin (Bene) died in 1963. Her older brother David died in 1980 and her older sister Celia died in 2011. She is survived by two nieces - Sarah and Barbara, and two nephews - Randy and Robert. She is also survived by many great-nieces and great-nephews and many great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews. Rose was a life-long Redskins and Senators/Nationals fan. She was born three months after the Senators won their only World Series, and finally got to see the second one in 2019. Although traded, her favorite current player was Bryce Harper. Her knowledge of baseball and football was formidable. Rose graduated from the University of Maryland in 1948. She went to work for the Federal Security Agency, later to become HEW and then HHS. Most of her 47 years of government service were in the Public Health Service. She also directed US activities in the World Health Organization. She retired in 1995 as an Associate Director of International Health and as Director, Multilateral Programs. She moved to Silver Spring in 1960, and then to Rockville in 1973. Her burial is at the National Capitol Hebrew Cemetery, 4708 Fable Street, Capitol Heights, MD 20743, on Thursday, March 12, at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to in her name. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care. www.sagelbloomfield.



