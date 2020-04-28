ROSE A. LANIER BROWN
On April 22, 2020, Rose A. Lanier Brown of Takoma Park, Maryland passed away. Born in Savannah, Georgia, she graduated from Savannah State University and earned an MS in Computer Science from American University. She retired as an operations research analyst with the Center for Army Analysis. Rose was a deacon at First Baptist Church of Silver Spring and a lifetime member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. She is survived by daughters Dr. Sheila Brown, Valerie Grant and Selena Smith
; sons-in-law Garry Grant Sr. and William Smith, Sr.; grandchildren William, Jasmine and Makayla Smith and Garry Grant, Jr. and a large extended family. The family will hold services at a later date.