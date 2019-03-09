Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROSE CATER. View Sign

CATER ROSE SAVANNAH MOORE CATER Rose Savannah Moore Cater, wife of the late Rev. Joseph E. Cater Jr. who was born in Wheatland, Pennsylvania on February 2, 1917, to Thomas and Estella Haynes Moore, returned to the Lord on February 23, 2019. She was the 2nd child and eldest survivor of her siblings Margaret, Thomas, and May. As a young girl she enjoyed horseback riding, sewing, playing jacks, walking and trolley rides. After completing studies in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Rose moved to Washington, DC in 1943. Because the country was at war, she was able to take advantage of employment opportunities in the federal government and attended Howard University. She went on to establish her professional career with the U.S. Navy Sea Systems Command, working as a Contract Administrator for 48 years. While connected with the Navy Department she received several outstanding service awards. Rose married Rev. Joseph E. Cater, Jr. a United Methodist minister and member of the Baltimore- Washington Conference in 1948. Of their union, two children were born, Joseph and Rozan. As the first lady and minister's wife, she was instrumental in all facets of the ministry specifically through; assisting in publishing the church bulletin, organizing sermons, selecting hymns for Sunday service, developing special church services, hosting United Methodist Ministers Wives meetings, teaching Sunday School and attending church retreats and conferences. She participated in all church activities where she was needed. She coordinated over 15 household moves due to her husband's church assignments and became the "interior decorator extraordinaire." Mommy made each parsonage our home. There was never an occasion to doubt her word and if she told you she would do something she did all that was asked of her and more. Rose Cater had a particular fondness for working with children. She volunteered to work with and lead the Brownie and Girl Scout Troops and frequently shuttled church members to and from church. She was a devoted mother who kept as her main focus, raising her two children while balancing her professional career and household. Rose gave her all to her family whether it was climbing trees to help her son build a tree house or standing in line for college admission for her daughter. She was the consummate mother and exuded love and compassion without hesitation. The family traveled extensively across the United States and would cruise each summer on their 34-foot power boat on the Potomac and the Chesapeake Bay. She also traveled internationally with her husband and children. She was a woman of quiet and immense strength whose force of faith overcame fears and all obstacles encountered. She provided a light for all to see her love and unshakable faith. Her heart was always open to share, but she was a very private person who kept her feelings inside. She always said goodnight to her children by ending with "I love you." Rose Moore Cater is survived by her son Dr. Joseph E. Cater, III and daughter, Attorney Rozan E. Cater, niece, Hildegard Moore, and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and family. In Lieu of flowers, please consider donations to , National Area Chapter, 3601 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA 22304. Family will receive friends Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 10 until time of Service at 11 a.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church, 926 11th St NW, Washington, DC 20001. Burial to be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20906. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at



