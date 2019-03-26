

Rose Closter

(Age 102)



On Sunday, March 24, 2019 ROSE CLOSTER of Silver Spring, MD, beloved wife of the late Sidney Closter, devoted mother of Harold Closter and the late Gale Nigrosh, caring mother-in-law of Betsi Closter and Bob Sakakeeny; also survived by three grandchildren, Matthew Closter (Julie Berger), Maya Nigrosh, and Matt Sakakeeny, two great grandchildren, Sadie Closter and Ella Sakakeeny, and countless individuals who called her Mom. Services at the Inter-Faith Chapel, 3680 S. Leisure World Blvd. Silver Spring, MD 20906 on Thursday, March 28 at 11 a.m. Interment at King David Memorial Gardens immediately following the service. Shiva on March 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. at 3330 N. Leisure World Blvd, Apt. 1028, Silver Spring, MD. Expressions of sympathy in her name may be made to any organizations of choice that embrace her spirit of love and caring for others. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi FH, LLC under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.