

Rose M. DeStefano (Age 94)



On Tuesday, May 28, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Albert A. DeStefano, Sr.; daughter of the late Stephen and Julia Kuklis; mother of Paul J. (Chris), James P. (Debby) and the late Albert A. DeStefano, Jr.; sister of the late Steffie, Helen, Ernie and Benedict; grandmother of Mark DeStefano (Ginger), Laura Acton (Michael), Brian DeStefano, Katherine DeStefano, Stephen Farias (Tiffany) and David Farias (Alicia); great grandmother of Luke, Conor, Finn, Sarah, Anthony, Cameryn, Carmine, Julietta, Celia and Elliott. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A special note of appreciation to Holy Cross Hospice and her devoted caregivers. Rose was the center of her family and always went out of her way to surround them with love. Relatives and friends may call at Our Lady of Grace, 15661 Norbeck Blvd, Silver Spring, MD, Tuesday, June 4, from 10 to 11 a.m.; followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Helen Keller Services for the Blind, St. Francis DeSales School for the Deaf, Brooklyn, NY and Cleary School for the Deaf, Nesconset, New York.