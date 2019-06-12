ROSE FREEDMAN (Age 104)
On Monday, June 10, 2019, ROSE FREEDMAN, a native Washingtonian. Beloved wife of the late Leonard Freedman. Devoted mother of Diane Fagelson and the late Harold A. Freedman. Loving grandmother of Marilyn L (John M.) Kelly, Melinda (Brad) Berko and Felicia Fagelson. Cherished great-grandmother of Scott M. and Shawn J. Kelly, Devin Berko and Lyssa Tiballi and great-great grandmother of Michael P. Gioia. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019, 11:30 a.m. at TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 254 Carroll St., NW., Washington, DC. Interment following at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Adelphi, MD. Shiva will be observed. Memorial contributions may be made to the , www.arthritis.org