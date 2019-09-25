ROSE MARIE GREEN
Entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Beloved mother of Gregory Green. Also survived by grandson, Marc Green; cousin, Kenneth Wilson and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at From the Heart Church Ministries, 5055 Allentown Rd., Suitland, MD. Interment Greenlawn Cemetery Association, Inc in Akron, OH on Monday, September 30, 2019. Services by HODGES & EDWARDS.