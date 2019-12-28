

Rose Marie Whiteside (Pettibone) Grupp (Age 87)



Of Sarasota, FL, formerly of Middleburg, VA, and Reston, VA, passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at Quality Health Care Center in Winter Garden, FL.

Born March 31, 1932, in Bronxville, NY, she was the daughter of the late John and Rosamond (Whiteside) Pettibone. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother Robert Pettibone, daughter Rosamond Grupp and ex-husband Fred Grupp, the father of her four children. She is survived by three sons, Fred Grupp III (Vanessa), of Rivas, Nicaragua, John Grupp of Pittsburgh, and Robert (Chrissy) Grupp of Orlando, FL; brother John (Cheryl) Pettibone of Middleburg, VA; and numerous cousins, grand nieces and nephews. Rose Marie grew up in Hastings on the Hudson, NY, and graduated from Dobbs (N.Y.) School and Washington (Mo.) University. Prior to retiring in Sarasota, FL, she worked as a librarian in Storrs, CT, and as a principal's secretary at Bishop Denis J. O'Connell High School in Arlington, VA. She was an accomplished painter. She was a member of St. Martha Catholic Church in Sarasota and volunteered many hours, including reading audio description for the blind. She enjoyed Scrabble, Sudoku and crossword puzzles. Above all, she was a loving, caring mother with an unwavering positive attitude and an infectious sense of humor. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, January 16 at Emmanuel Middleburg Memorial Cemetery, 105 E Washington St., Middleburg, VA. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.