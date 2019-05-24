ROSE MARY HAYDEN (nee McLaughlin)
Rose Mary Hayden (nee McLaughlin) residing in Annandale, Virginia (at Brightview Woodburn), died of natural causes on May 14, 2019. She was 88. Prior to her stay at Woodburn, she resided in North Arlington since 1973, where she was an active member of Saint James Catholic Church. She is survived by her four children, Michael, Patricia, Margaret and Andrew, her nine grandchildren, Melissa, Jeremy, Benjamin, Vincent, Timothy, Cecelia, Zachary, Alexander and Maxwell, as well as one great-grand- daughter, (Christina). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, in Falls Church VA at 10:30 a.m. on May 27, 2019. For more details refer to www.nationalfh-mp.com
.