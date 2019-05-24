The Washington Post

ROSE HAYDEN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROSE HAYDEN.
Notice
Send Flowers

 

ROSE MARY HAYDEN (nee McLaughlin)  

Rose Mary Hayden (nee McLaughlin) residing in Annandale, Virginia (at Brightview Woodburn), died of natural causes on May 14, 2019. She was 88. Prior to her stay at Woodburn, she resided in North Arlington since 1973, where she was an active member of Saint James Catholic Church. She is survived by her four children, Michael, Patricia, Margaret and Andrew, her nine grandchildren, Melissa, Jeremy, Benjamin, Vincent, Timothy, Cecelia, Zachary, Alexander and Maxwell, as well as one great-grand- daughter, (Christina). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, in Falls Church VA at 10:30 a.m. on May 27, 2019. For more details refer to www.nationalfh-mp.com.
Published in The Washington Post on May 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.