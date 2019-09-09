Rose M. Janifer
Peacefully passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019. Loving Wife of 64 years to Marshall Janifer. Also survived by two sons, James E. Janifer (DeLyssia) and David Janifer (Letitia), daughter-in-law, Deboria, six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Predeceased by sons, Marshall Darrell Janifer and Kenneth Janifer. On Wednesday, September 11, friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1500 9th St. NW. Interment Maryland National Cemetery. Send condolences to