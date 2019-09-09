The Washington Post

ROSE JANIFER

Service Information
Shiloh Baptist Church
1500 9th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 232-4288
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
1500 9th St. NW
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
1500 9th St. NW
Notice
Rose M. Janifer

Peacefully passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019. Loving Wife of 64 years to Marshall Janifer. Also survived by two sons, James E. Janifer (DeLyssia) and David Janifer (Letitia), daughter-in-law, Deboria, six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Predeceased by sons, Marshall Darrell Janifer and Kenneth Janifer. On Wednesday, September 11, friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1500 9th St. NW. Interment Maryland National Cemetery. Send condolences to

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 9, 2019
