ROSE ELLEN LUCK (Age 96)
On Thursday, February 7, 2019 God called Rose Ellen Luck. She is survived by her devoted twin sons Tom Luck of Washington, DC and Ted Luck (Alyce) of Frederick, MD; loving sisters Elsie Harvey of Washington, DC and Marble Proctor (Jack) of Clinton, MD; four grandchildren Carole Tracie Luck, Milton Luck IV, Tyler Luck and Samatha Luck and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Luke's Roman Catholic Church, 4925 East Capitol St., SE on Wednesday, February 20 from 10 a.m. to service at 11 a.m. Interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.