  • "My sincere condolences may the God who binds up the..."
  • "My condolences to the family. May the peace of God and the..."
  • "Dear Ted, I am saddened to read of your Mom's passing. I..."
  • "Dear Ted and Alyce, I am so sorry to see this news of your..."
    - Paulette shockey
  • "Dear Ted, Tom and Alyce, so sorry for your loss, thinking..."
    - George Basford

 

ROSE ELLEN LUCK (Age 96)  

On Thursday, February 7, 2019 God called Rose Ellen Luck. She is survived by her devoted twin sons Tom Luck of Washington, DC and Ted Luck (Alyce) of Frederick, MD; loving sisters Elsie Harvey of Washington, DC and Marble Proctor (Jack) of Clinton, MD; four grandchildren Carole Tracie Luck, Milton Luck IV, Tyler Luck and Samatha Luck and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Luke's Roman Catholic Church, 4925 East Capitol St., SE on Wednesday, February 20 from 10 a.m. to service at 11 a.m. Interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Funeral Home
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
(202) 399-3600
Funeral Home Details
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 15, 2019
