

Rose Mary Mazzaglia 1937 - 2020

It is with deepest sorrow to announce the passing of our beloved mother Rose Mary Mazzaglia on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the age of 83. Rosie was born on April 11, 1937 in Washington, DC to Gaetano and Josephine Bruno. She grew up on 12th Street in North East Washington, DC and attended St. Anthony's Catholic High School and Immaculata College. After graduating from Immaculata she soon accepted a job with the Navy and decided to move to Italy where she worked at the Naval Base in Sigonella, Sicily. It was there that she fell in love with her husband, Alfio Mazzaglia. They married and moved back to the United States where they lovingly raised their family. Rosie worked for the Naval Hospital in Bethesda, MD as a Medical Secretary to many Pathologists and to the Dean of USUHS Medical School. She also became manager of the Support Services Department at USUHS. After retirement she worked for her parish St. Catherine Laboure' and St. Mary's in Rockville. She was passionate about her Catholic faith and served as a Eucharistic Minister at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception for many years. She was a Secular Fransiscan member of "The Lady of Angels Fraternity" and active member of Council of Catholic Women of the Archdiocese of Washington. Rosie had many friends that lasted a lifetime. She loved cooking and throwing dinner parties and was famous for her Italian dishes. She will be remembered for her vibrant personality, strength and the love she showed her family and friends. We were blessed to have her as our mother and friend and will miss her dearly. She is survived by her three loving children Francesca Costello, Domenic Mazzaglia and Josephine Veliz, her five grandchildren, Angelica Bell, Zachary and Grace Veliz, Grant and Joseph Costello, her great-granddaughter Chloe Bell, her loving brother, Joseph Bruno and sisters-in-law, Rhea and Glenda Bruno. She was pre-deceased by her loving brother, Lawrence Bruno. Her beloved husband, Alfio passed away two weeks after her passing. Due to Covid19 Memorial Services will be announced at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store