Rose Margaret McCabe
(Age 89)
On Wednesday, October 2, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late William F. McCabe; mother of Jean Anderson, William McCabe, Linda Errigo and Rosemary Hamill; sister of Marie Cokenias; grandmother of Erik, Don, Meaghan, William, Jennifer, Monica, Christina, Katie, and Kevin; great-grandmother of Aiden, Sienna, and Wesley. Also survived by other loving family and friends. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Wednesday, October 9, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Church, 12319 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring, MD, on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Poor Clares of Perpetual Adoration, 3900 13th Street, NE, Washington, DC 20017.