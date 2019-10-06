The Washington Post

ROSE McCABE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROSE McCABE.
Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
12319 New Hampshire Avenue
Silver Spring, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Rose Margaret McCabe  
(Age 89)  

On Wednesday, October 2, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late William F. McCabe; mother of Jean Anderson, William McCabe, Linda Errigo and Rosemary Hamill; sister of Marie Cokenias; grandmother of Erik, Don, Meaghan, William, Jennifer, Monica, Christina, Katie, and Kevin; great-grandmother of Aiden, Sienna, and Wesley. Also survived by other loving family and friends. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Wednesday, October 9, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Church, 12319 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring, MD, on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Poor Clares of Perpetual Adoration, 3900 13th Street, NE, Washington, DC 20017.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.