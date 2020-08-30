ROSE MCELROY

Rose Bovello McElroy
Rose Bovello McElroy, age 97, of Silver Spring, MD, died peacefully on August 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William G. McElroy; loving mother of Michael P. (Jeanne) McElroy, William G. (Tara) McElroy, Jr., Charles J. (Cynthia) McElroy, and Kathleen M. (Michael) LaValle. Grandmother of Megan, Colleen, Brendan, Gerald, Stephanie and Colin. Great-grandmother of Annabelle, Charlie, and Hannah. Services and interment are private. For a full obituary, please visit www.collinsfuneralhome.com