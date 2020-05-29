

Rose Marie McFarland (Age 75)

Died and went home to the Lord on May 18, 2020. She was born in Wheeling, WV on July 11, 1944. She is survived by her sister Barbara King (Jack) of Fort Mill, SC; son Jeffrey McFarland of Arlington, VA; son Trevor McFarland (Jennifer) of Brambleton, VA; daughter Stephanie Christacos (Steven) of Alexandria, VA; and daughter Megan Shannon (Greg) also of Alexandria, VA; five grandchildren, Grady, Zoe, Julia, George and Arden; as well as her many nieces and nephews. Memorial service will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Fisher House.



