ROSE McFARLAND
Rose Marie McFarland (Age 75)  
Died and went home to the Lord on May 18, 2020. She was born in Wheeling, WV on July 11, 1944. She is survived by her sister Barbara King (Jack) of Fort Mill, SC; son Jeffrey McFarland of Arlington, VA; son Trevor McFarland (Jennifer) of Brambleton, VA; daughter Stephanie Christacos (Steven) of Alexandria, VA; and daughter Megan Shannon (Greg) also of Alexandria, VA; five grandchildren, Grady, Zoe, Julia, George and Arden; as well as her many nieces and nephews. Memorial service will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Fisher House.

Published in The Washington Post on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA 22032
(703) 425-9702
