Rose S. McKenzie

Age 92, of Catlett VA, on Tuesday, December 4, 2018. She is survived by her children, Dalton J. McKenzie and Lynette M. McKenzie; and three siblings, Ray Singh, Nellie Guererro and Bobby Chell. Rose was preceded in death by her husband Morris L. McKenzie; her parents Phoman Singh and Silveria Gil-Singh-Chell; and three siblings, Beatrice Rodriguez, Johnny Singh and Mary Ann Baker. Rose was born in Imperial Valley, CA where her family was one of the farming pioneers in that region. She was a devoted wife and mother; she loved to take care of others, especially her family and her home. Her favorite hobby that lasted up to her 90th birthday was riding her John Deere to take care of her beautiful large lawn. In a private memorial at the Villas of Suffield Meadows, friends and family shared their fondest memories with Rose. Interment will take place in a private ceremony in Holtville CA. Memorial contributions may be made to Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, at www.alzinfo.org (110 East 42nd Street, 16th Floor, New York NY 10017).

