

Rose Berlin Morin



Passed away peacefully on January 1, 2020 at McCall House Hospice in Simpsonville, SC.

A native of Washington, DC she moved to Greenville 15 years ago from Florida. Rose is a Past Worthy Matron of Temple Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star and a member of Temple of Israel, Greenville.

She is survived by her sister Clara Goldberg (105 years) and a brother, Jake Rosenblum (98 years). She also leaves, her daughter, Donna B. Perlstein (Stephen) of Simpsonville, SC and her son, Steve Berlin (Judith) of Potomac, MD; as well as four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

A Memorial service will be held at Temple of Israel, Greenville on Sunday, January 12 at 1 p.m. Services will be led by Rabbi Sam Rose.

Rose was predeceased by her husbands Joseph J. Berlin and Harry S. Morin; as well as a sister, Sadie Troshinsky and two brothers Louis (her fraternal twin) and William Rosenblum.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Temple of Israel Sisterhood, 400 Spring Forest Rd., Greenville, SC 29615.