ROSE PARHAM

ROSE L. PARHAM
Transitioned on September 11, 2020, one week shy of her 98th birthday. Rose was preceded in death by her husband William Parham, Jr. She leaves to cherish her memory six children, William Parham, III (Claudia), Cheryl Williamson (Irving), Gregory Parham (Delila), Deborah Hopson (Kevin), Dean Parham (Elvina), and Eric Parham; three sisters, Virginia Southall, Jean Kiah, and Brenda Lawrence; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing Saturday, September 26 at 3:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. Private Family Service to follow at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel, 7474 Landover Road, Landover, MD 20785. Viewing and service livestreamed at www.jbjfh.com
. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Saint Phillip School of Nursing Alumnae Endowment Scholarship Fund at www.support.vcu
.edu/give/Nursing.