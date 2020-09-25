1/1
ROSE PARHAM
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROSE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ROSE L. PARHAM
Transitioned on September 11, 2020, one week shy of her 98th birthday. Rose was preceded in death by her husband William Parham, Jr. She leaves to cherish her memory six children, William Parham, III (Claudia), Cheryl Williamson (Irving), Gregory Parham (Delila), Deborah Hopson (Kevin), Dean Parham (Elvina), and Eric Parham; three sisters, Virginia Southall, Jean Kiah, and Brenda Lawrence; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing Saturday, September 26 at 3:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. Private Family Service to follow at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel, 7474 Landover Road, Landover, MD 20785. Viewing and service livestreamed at www.jbjfh.com. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Saint Phillip School of Nursing Alumnae Endowment Scholarship Fund at www.support.vcu.edu/give/Nursing.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Viewing
03:30 - 04:30 PM
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Interment
10:00 AM
Fort Lincoln Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD 20785
(301) 322-2300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved