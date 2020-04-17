Rose A. Price (Age 85)
Of Washington, DC, died Sunday, April 12, 2020. She is survived by her children, Gail and Eric Price (Lucy); three sisters, Laura Jennings, Ann Bowling (Robert) and Carmilla Spann; two brothers, Henry (Margaret) and Johnny (Darlene) Williams, seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two Aunts: Leeanna Callahan, Gladys Lewis and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Price, three children, Debbie Jones, Felecia and Kevin Price, three brothers; Carter and Freddie Williams and James Price, two sisters, Mildred Price and Dorothy Blair. Interment to be held at National Harmony Memorial Park Cemetery in Hyattsville, MD, on Friday, April 17, 2020, 10 a.m.