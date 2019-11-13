

Rose Schupack (Age 96)



Of Chevy Chase, MD, formerly of Omaha, NE and Chicago, IL, died on November 10, 2019. She was born on August 2, 1923 to Rabbi Jacob and Mary Bogot in the city of Kiev in the former Soviet Union. She immigrated with her family to this country in 1930 and they settled in Chicago. She married Eli Schupack and they had four children. In 1965 the family moved to Omaha, NE. Rose graduated from the University of Nebraska with a degree in Interior Design. In addition to her career as an Interior Designer, she was an avid painter, museum docent, tennis and yoga enthusiast, and volunteer. In 2003 Rose relocated to Chevy Chase, MD. Survivors include her son Mark, daughter Kim (Douglas) Farrow, and her grandchildren Julia and Charlie Nathan, and Ian Farrow. She is predeceased by her husband Eli Schupack, daughter Rae Schupack Nathan (Gib), and daughter Jan Schupack.

Burial will be private. A memorial service will be held at the Rose Blumkin Jewish Home Chapel, 323 S. 132nd St. Omaha NE on Thursday, November 14 at 11:30 a.m. A luncheon will follow. The family will receive friends on both Wednesday evening November 13 from 7 to 10 p.m., and Thursday evening November 14 from 7 to 10 p.m., at the home of Amy Frost Druliner, 9316 Davenport St., Omaha, NE.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .