1/1
ROSE TAYLOR
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROSE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ROSE ELLA TAYLOR  October 30,1921 - November 14, 2020  
Rose Ella Taylor Gained her wings on Saturday November 14, 2020, she was loved by many. She leaves behind two grandsons that she raised Shawn Nelson (Marjorie) and Loren Nelson (Shirley); and a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Freeman Funeral Chapel, 7201 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd., Clinton, MD, Wake 10 a.m., Service 11 a.m. Interment Lincoln Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Wake
10:00 AM
Freeman Funeral Services Pa
Send Flowers
NOV
24
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Freeman Funeral Services Pa
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Freeman Funeral Services Pa
7201 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd
Clinton, MD 20735
(301) 877-3733
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved