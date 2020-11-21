

ROSE ELLA TAYLOR October 30,1921 - November 14, 2020

Rose Ella Taylor Gained her wings on Saturday November 14, 2020, she was loved by many. She leaves behind two grandsons that she raised Shawn Nelson (Marjorie) and Loren Nelson (Shirley); and a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Freeman Funeral Chapel, 7201 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd., Clinton, MD, Wake 10 a.m., Service 11 a.m. Interment Lincoln Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store