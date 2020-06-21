ROSE WEAVER

ROSE THERESA WEAVER
On Monday, June 15, 2020, Rose Theresa Weaver, 90, of Silver Spring, MD, passed away surrounded by her family. Rose, a first generation youngest child to Italian immigrant parents, grew up in White Plains, NY, and was the first in her family to attend college, graduating from Russell Sage College (BA) and Columbia University (MA). Rose was a dedicated teacher at Pine Crest Elementary School for 25 years. For decades into her "retirement" she continued to give back to the community: working as a substitute teacher, serving as a docent in the American History Museum at the Smithsonian Institute and volunteering at Holy Cross Hospital. Rose never missed an opportunity to be with friends and family, always with the perfect treat, and will be remembered by multiple generations of former students and museum visitors. Her love continues in her children, Bernie Weaver (Luiza), Ann Dernier (Chris Smith), Beverly Kube (Tom), and Bonnie Weaver (Michael August): and her grandchildren, Erin, Nick, Courtney, Hadley, Paige and Tommy. Interment will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery, White Plains, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to: Montgomery Hospice (montgomeryhospice.org), A Wider Circle (awidercircle.org) or Russell Sage College (sage.edu/giving).www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 21, 2020.