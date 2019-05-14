

ROSE MARIE COATES WILLIAMS



Rose Marie Coates Williams was called home to the Father on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Rose leaves to cherish her memory: her beloved daughter, Deanna Marie; five nieces and nephews, Patricia A. Love, Lillian J. Love Hunter-Payne, Shirley M. Love Swann, Sherman Gregory Love, and Jeffrey Christopher Love; many great nieces and nephews and great great grand nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends. She also leaves behind, her wonderful and beloved church family of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, who helped her grow in faith and love. Ms. Williams will lie in state at Our Lady Queen of Peace, 3800 Ely Pl., SE., on Thursday, May 16 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery.