ROSA REBECCA WINGATE
On Wednesday, October 23, 2019, passed away in Lanham, MD, surrounded by family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Booker T. Wingate. Survived by daughters, Myra Sumpter and Mia Baker; grandson, Layton Sumpter; great-granddaughter, Laura Sumpter: brother, William N. Sumpter; sister, Alene Robinson, brother-in-law, Rufus Brown; several nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held October 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. followed by Celebration of life 11 a.m. at Park Road Community Church, 1019 Park Rd. NW, Washington, DC. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemtery.