ROBB Roseann Willoughby ROBB Roseann Willoughby Robb, born in Washington, DC on June 14, 1939 passed away on October 28, 2020 at her home in Silver Spring, MD, age 81. Roseann grew up in Chevy Chase, MD graduating from Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School, continuing her education at Centenary College for Women in Hackettstown, NJ, before moving to Long Island after graduation. There she landed jobs working for clinical psychologists and then Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company in Rockefeller Center. She harbored a life-long love of the neighborhood and the city at large, later making the pilgrimage to NYC over the years with children and grandchildren to take in the dazzling lights of the Rockefeller Christmas tree, as well as performances by the legendary Rockettes. She never missed an opportunity to catch a Broadway musical, going so far as to travel by bus well into retirement. In the early 1960s' Roseann returned to Maryland to care for her ailing father, run the family moving and storage business and start a family. While raising three children, Roseann worked for Montgomery County Public Schools for 30-plus years, cultivating many friendships that last to this day. Active in Silver Spring's tight-knit Woodmoor community, Roseann joined the PTA, became an integral force behind the Pine Crest Elementary School Mayfair and pioneered support of girls' athletics in the mid-1970s, instrumental in establishing the first girls' basketball league in the area. Roseann's home was the natural center for family gatherings for 50 years, but also served as a haven for any and all in need. Throughout her life, she welcomed into her home folks who required a safe place to get back on their feet. And she never shut the door on even the rowdiest Woodmoor kid. Tributes from neighbors who grew up with her own children describe Roseann as the consummate "mom of the block," who "created a warm and inviting place for kids to gather," while one friend of the family mentioned that Roseann remains "larger than life in my childhood memories." Roseann loved to travel and possessed an adventurous, can-do spirit, perfectly encapsulated by the time she hooked a massive marlin out on Chesapeake Bay, going the course and refusing to take a break for several hours until she reeled that big fish into the boat. A gifted piano player and composer of choral arrangements, Roseann enjoyed the Great American Songbook, with a special affinity for Burt Bacharach. Spending more time out in her gardens than indoors, Roseann started a landscape design business on the side in the mid-1990s, employing her children and their friends, on whom she immediately spent the proceeds. She treated her grandchildren to a much-anticipated annual excursions to Rehoboth Beach and spent her retirement years catching up with old friends, refining her beautiful gardens and planning the next big trip. Kind, hard-working and unfailingly generous, Roseann sported a dry wit and killer sense of humor, greeting everyone she met with the biggest, brightest smile. A true friend to all, she set people at ease by inducing laughter and had a knack for making a person feel as if they were the center of the universe. Roseann possessed an uncommon fortitude, navigating difficult situations without complaint and with considerable poise. It was no different regarding the challenges in the final months of her life, facing the unknown with grace, humility and good cheer unto the end. When a person of uncommonly fine character like Roseann leaves the planet, we are all diminished, to be sure; but we are also built back up again in celebration of a life well-lived and by embracing the example Roseann set every single day she favored us with her company. Preceded in death by father Stanton Willoughby, I, mother Martha Willoughby and sister Linda Willoughby McCracken; she is survived by brother Stanton Willoughby. II; daughter Kimberly Clayton; and husband Steve Hardesty; daughter Karen Robb (Andrea Tetrick); son Robert Robb (Sara Bass); niece Michelle McCracken; grandchildren Ryan Melton (Mary), Tyler Melton, Veronica Robb, Connor and Carson Clayton; and step-granddaughter Alyssa Bass, not to mention a multitude of beloved friends and neighbors. Roseann is loved beyond measure, her memory sure to burn bright for many years to come. Services will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 4 p.m. Those wishing to attend should contact the family for details. Space is limited due to COVID-19 precautions.Services will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 4 p.m. Those wishing to attend should contact the family for details. Space is limited due to COVID-19 precautions.