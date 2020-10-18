1/
ROSELYN COLELLA
Roselyn D. Colella  
Of Olney, MD. Passed away October 15, 2020. Daughter of the late Gordon H. and Esther (Krisch) Dumm. Survived by her children, Daniel Colella of Damascus, MD, Carol Mead (Robert) Of Woodbine, MD and Patrick Colella (Maureen) of Winfield, MD. Also survived by nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, her sister, Imogene Reidy of Silver Spring, MD, Claire Dumm (Dee) of Ebensburg, PA and Patrick Dumm (Barbara) of New Germany, PA. Predeceased by her husband, Frank Colella and daughter Debra Colella. Relatives and friends may visit on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 10 a.m. at St Peter's Catholic Church, 2900 Olney-Sandy Spring Rd., Olney, MD. where a Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring, MD. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to Special Olympics. Online condolences may be expressed at www.barberfhlatonsville.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
