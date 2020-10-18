ROSELYN COLELLA

Roselyn D. Colella
Of Olney, MD. Passed away October 15, 2020. Daughter of the late Gordon H. and Esther (Krisch) Dumm. Survived by her children, Daniel Colella of Damascus, MD, Carol Mead (Robert) Of Woodbine, MD and Patrick Colella (Maureen) of Winfield, MD. Also survived by nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, her sister, Imogene Reidy of Silver Spring, MD, Claire Dumm (Dee) of Ebensburg, PA and Patrick Dumm (Barbara) of New Germany, PA. Predeceased by her husband, Frank Colella and daughter Debra Colella. Relatives and friends may visit on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 10 a.m. at St Peter's Catholic Church, 2900 Olney-Sandy Spring Rd., Olney, MD. where a Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring, MD. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to Special Olympics
. Online condolences may be expressed at www.barberfhlatonsville.com