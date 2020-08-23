ROSEMARIE COX
Rosemarie Cox, 88, of Silver Spring, Maryland, passed from this life on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Born on October 14, 1931, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, she was the daughter of the lateJohn Albert Russ and Mary Lou (Neuman) Russ. Loving wife of the late Jay Deane Cox, her husband of 56 years. A native of Grand Rapids Michigan she grew up in Bethesda, MD where she graduated from Bethesda Chevy Chase High School. After graduation she worked at the Washington Times Herald. She spent most of her life loving and caring for her children, who were her pride and joy. She also worked as co-owner with her husband at the Bonanza Coin and Card Shop in Silver Spring, Maryland. She volunteered as a Den mother, with the Cub Scouts. She also helped with the booster club at John F. Kennedy High School and was an election judge. She is survived by her children, Michael Deane Cox and his wife, Lynne Kertis-Cox of State College, PA, Jeffrey Jay Cox, John Howard Cox, both of Silver Spring, MD. and Mary Suzanne Himmelberg and husband, Theodore (Ted) Himmelberg of Mt. Airy, MD.; adoring grandmother of Angela and Erica Himmelberg and Shawn Cox. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, August 24, 2020, at St. Michael Catholic Church at Poplar Springs, 1125 St. Michael's Road in Mount Airy, MD. Father Michael Ruane will officiate. Interment will be at Parklawn Memorial Park in Rockville, MD. Memorial donations may be made in her name to the American Cancer Society
. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com
.