ROSEMARIE VIRGINIA HUMPHREY
On Saturday, July 6, 2019. The beloved wife of the late William Humphrey; mother of William Humphrey, Jr. of Hanover, MD, Joseph (Mary) Humphrey of St. John's, FL, Mary Louise (Cliff) Howe of Annapolis, MD, Carol Ann Gibson of Arnold, MD, Catherine (Philip) Wilson of Riva, MD, John (Gwenn) Humphrey of Fresno, CA and James (Akiko) Humphrey, CDR USN, of Yokosuka, Japan; sister of Nancy (Dave) Iselin of Milwaukee, WI; mother in law of the late Virginia Humphrey, also survived by 23 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 109 Duke of Gloucester St., Annapolis, MD on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Salvation Army
, 351 Hilltop Ln., Annapolis, MD 21403. Condolences may be made online at: