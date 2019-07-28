The Washington Post

ROSEMARIE HUMPHREY (1931 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROSEMARIE HUMPHREY.
Service Information
Saint Marys
109 Duke of Gloucester St
Annapolis, MD 21401
(410) 263-2396
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
109 Duke of Gloucester St.
Annapolis, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

ROSEMARIE VIRGINIA HUMPHREY  

On Saturday, July 6, 2019. The beloved wife of the late William Humphrey; mother of William Humphrey, Jr. of Hanover, MD, Joseph (Mary) Humphrey of St. John's, FL, Mary Louise (Cliff) Howe of Annapolis, MD, Carol Ann Gibson of Arnold, MD, Catherine (Philip) Wilson of Riva, MD, John (Gwenn) Humphrey of Fresno, CA and James (Akiko) Humphrey, CDR USN, of Yokosuka, Japan; sister of Nancy (Dave) Iselin of Milwaukee, WI; mother in law of the late Virginia Humphrey, also survived by 23 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 109 Duke of Gloucester St., Annapolis, MD on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Salvation Army, 351 Hilltop Ln., Annapolis, MD 21403. Condolences may be made online at:
Published in The Washington Post on July 28, 2019
bullet Salvation Army
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.