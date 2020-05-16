

Rosemarie M. Moulton



Rosemarie Machado Moulton, born Rosemarie Helene Machado, of Potomac MD passed away

on May 4, 2020 in Hillhaven Nursing Center in Adelphi, MD. She was born in 1922 in Davis, CA, the daughter of the late Antone Machado and Rose Candida (Almada) Machado. She was the eldest of four siblings and is predeceased by her sisters, Lillian (Richard) Dickson and Adrienne (Jack) Kline, her brother, John (Eileen) Machado, and her grandson, Brandon Brei. She is survived by her children, Sherwood "Woody" (Isabella) Moulton of Silver Spring, MD and L. Noel (James) Brei of Milford, CT, her grandchildren, Jessica Newman (P.J. Newman) of Dayton, MD, Mark Moulton (Carolina Calle) of Silver Spring, MD, Michelle Brei of Branford, CT, Amanda Brei-Moeller (Jeremy Moeller) of Hamden, CT, and her great-grandchildren, Sophia, Annabella and Joseph Newman, Leonardo and Vivian Moulton, and Alice and Tabitha Moeller. She is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews.