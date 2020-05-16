

Rosemary Fisher (Age 90)



Born on February 16, 1930 in New Jersey, she was the daughter of Francis Xavier and Marie Weishaupt. She attended the University of Miami in Florida, where she was a member of the Alpha Delta Phi sorority. After studying abroad in Zurich, Switzerland, Rosemary transferred to New York University in Manhattan, where she completed her Bachelors degree and began a decades-long career as an executive secretary.

At a Manhattan party in 1958, Rosemary met Thomas Fisher, whom she married in 1963. They resided in Wayne, New Jersey, where Rosemary was an officer in the Wayne garden club, an active member of the AAUW, and a formidable duplicate bridge player. She is remembered by a fellow parishioner at St. Michael's Church in Wayne as "a perky woman with an endearing smile." Her family will miss her keen sense of humor and their entertaining weekend bridge games.

Rosemary is survived by her husband, Thomas Fisher, daughter, Nancy Fisher Hansen (Kurt), four grandchildren, (Thomas, Peter, Margaret, and Brian), and numerous friends and extended family members who will miss her dearly. The family will hold a memorial service for her at a later date.