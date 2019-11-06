

Rosemary Ann O'Malley Holt

(Age 91)



Of Reston, Virginia, passed away in Fairfax County on Saturday, October 5, 2019. She was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, to the late John Joseph O'Malley and Mary Alice O' Malley on October 8, 1927, and was only three days from her 92nd birthday at the time she entered Heaven's gates.

Rosemary was a loving, kind, caring, devoted, and dedicated mother, first and foremost. She treasured her children, exuded love, happiness, warmth and compassion.

Rosemary embraced every moment with those she loved dearly. She was extremely intelligent, witty, loving, kind, articulate, and was blessed with a bubbly personality that always made people around her smile. Rosemary made friends everywhere she went and was beloved for her kindness and compassion. She was a living example of the Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 - "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."

Her compassion for others was not only felt amongst her family and those close to Rosemary, but by so many people loved and supported by her work as The North East President Chapter with the National Alliance for Mental Health (NAMI). Her important work while working in Pennsylvania, Washington, DC, Virginia for NAMI, helped the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization continue to build better lives for the many millions of Americans affected by mental illness.

Rosemary is predeceased by her late husband Howard A. Holt, Jr. and, survived by her daughter Michaele Ann Schon and her husband, Neal Joseph Schon, her son, Glen W. Holt, son, Howard A. Holt, III and her daughter Mary D. Holt. Together with them and her grandchildren and her nephews and nieces,

The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for Rosemary and made her life as happy, comfortable and meaningful with dignity, during her fruitful journey with us.

Rosemary's life will be celebrated in a Mass to be held at the Cathedral of St. Peter, 315 Wyoming Avenue, Scranton, PA 18503, on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. Inurnment will be private at the Cathedral Cemetery in the O'Malley Family Plot.

Celebration of Rosemary's Life Memorial at Radisson Lackawanna Station Scranton, 700 Lackawanna Ave., Scranton, PA 18503 immediately following Mass

Flowers, donations are respectfully directed to The Cathedral of Saint Peter, and or NAMI, National Alliance for Mental Health.

Rosemary's Spirit lives on in all of Us.