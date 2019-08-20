

Rosemary Albus Jones



On Sunday morning, August 18, 2019, Rosemary Albus Jones passed on at the age of 88. A wife, mother, daughter, sister, and grandmother, Rosemary lived a rich and rewarding life with her husband of 66 years, Robert O. Jones, and her five children.

A true Washingtonian, Rosemary was born in Washington, DC and attended Immaculata High School and Trinity College. After marrying Bob at St. Anne's church in 1953, she raised five children while serving her country as the wife of a U.S. diplomat in numerous posts overseas.

A warm, outgoing, and generous personality, Rosemary loved reading, cross-word puzzles, and spending summers with her family at Rehoboth Beach, Del-aware. Those of us lucky enough to know her will never forget her.

She is survived by her husband Bob; her sister, Irene Johnson; her children, Deborah Guenette and her husband Paul, Kathleen Gardner and her husband Pierce, Robert Jones Jr. and his wife Amparito, Christina Silberman and her husband Robert, and Stephen Jones and his wife Sharon; 19 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be Wednesday August 21 at St. Bart's Catholic Church,6900 River Rd. Bethesda, MD 20817 with a visitation at 10 a.m. and services following at 11 a.m. A woman of deep faith, in lieu of flowers donations in Rosemary's memory can be made to the St. Ann's Center for Children, Youth and Families.