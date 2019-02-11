Rosemary Matilda Procaccino (Age 86)
On Wednesday, February 6, 2019, of Gaithersburg, MD. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Procaccino; mother of Joseph V. (the late Susan) Procaccino and Anna Maria (Monte) Schrock; grandmother of Cameron, Bryce, Grayson, and the late Ian Philip. Predeceased by her siblings Teresa Harris, Carmella Pezzanite, Joseph Placanica, and Samuel Placanica. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Tuesday, February 12, 2019, from 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mark the Evangelist Church, 7501 Adelphi Road, Hyattsville, MD, on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery.