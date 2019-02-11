ROSEMARY MATILDA PROCACCINO

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROSEMARY MATILDA PROCACCINO.

 

Rosemary Matilda Procaccino (Age 86)  

On Wednesday, February 6, 2019, of Gaithersburg, MD. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Procaccino; mother of Joseph V. (the late Susan) Procaccino and Anna Maria (Monte) Schrock; grandmother of Cameron, Bryce, Grayson, and the late Ian Philip. Predeceased by her siblings Teresa Harris, Carmella Pezzanite, Joseph Placanica, and Samuel Placanica. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Tuesday, February 12, 2019, from 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mark the Evangelist Church, 7501 Adelphi Road, Hyattsville, MD, on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

logo
Funeral Home
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.