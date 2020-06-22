PARRETTE Rosemary Walsh Parrette "Rosie" Died peacefully at her home in Mclean, VA on June 14, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, after bravely battling Parkinson's disease for many years. She is survived by her children, Marie Parrette Walker (Carl) of Thurmont, MD; Anne Parrette Rohall-Andrade (Jose) of Mclean, VA; former son-in-law, James Rohall of Montross, VA; Tom Parrette of San Francisco, CA; grandchildren, Amani, Robert, Jack, Carleton, Ella, Nora, Conley and Pearl; her precious little sister, Eileen Osterbauer (John); big brother Jerome Walsh (Ann); and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Judge Bernard V. Parrette, Lt Col, USAF; her parents, Norine Walsh, née Conley, and Matthew Walsh; and big brother, Matthew Walsh, Jr. (Ginny). Born August 2, 1931 in Minneapolis, MN, Rosemary was a devoted teacher, lifelong musician, and devout Catholic. She was a graduate of the Academy of Holy Angels in Richfield, MN and the College of St. Catherine (St. Catherine University) in St. Paul, MN, where she earned her B.S. in Primary and Elementary Education. She taught grade school in Ely, MN from 1953 to 1958, and in Edina, MN from 1958 to 1963. In April of 1963, she married Bernard (Bernie) Parrette of St. Paul, MN, and the couple relocated to Washington, DC when Bernie was hired as an attorney for the Kennedy Administration. The couple lived on Capitol Hill during the "Camelot" era of the 1960s, then moved to NW Washington, DC where they made their home and raised their three children. In 1988, they moved to McLean, VA. Rosemary's teaching career spanned almost 50 years. Her last teaching position was at St. Thomas Cathedral School in Arlington, VA. After retirement, she volunteered at St. James Catholic School where her grandchildren attended. An accomplished pianist, she made music and music education an essential part of the learning experience - there was always a piano in her classroom. Later in life, she taught private piano lessons to children. Her gentle, encouraging manner and genuine love of children made her a favorite of all her students. Her extensive knowledge of American history and passion for art, architecture and design shaped her own elegant sense of style, which was greatly admired. Her sense of humor and quiet laughter will be missed! A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. EDT on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church in Falls Church, VA. The Mass will be live-streamed via the St. James Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/StJamesCatholicChurch/. A private burial will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to Rosie's beloved parish, Saint James Catholic Church or to Saint James Catholic School https://www.stjamescatholic.org/indexMemorial">www.stjamescatholic.org/indexMemorial contributions may be made to Rosie's beloved parish, Saint James Catholic Church or to Saint James Catholic School https://www.stjamescatholic.org/index
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 22, 2020.